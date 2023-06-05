Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Makassar, Indonesia for the Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo

230606-N-NO824-0061 MAKASSAR, SOUTH SULAWESI, Indonesia (June 6, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, center, speaks during the Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) 2023 in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, June 6. The MNEK allows for exchanges that enhance multilateral cooperation and partnerships with nations across the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Hayley Sims)

