U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emma Poveromo, 35th Medical Group medical technician, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2023. Poveromo’s selection to Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program will entail two years of full-time education before she applies to a medical school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
(D)r. Emma Poveromo: Airman selected for M.D. prep program
