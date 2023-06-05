Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (D)r. Emma Poveromo: Airman selected for M.D. prep program [Image 3 of 3]

    (D)r. Emma Poveromo: Airman selected for M.D. prep program

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emma Poveromo, 35th Medical Group medical technician, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 4, 2023. Poveromo’s selection to Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program will entail two years of full-time education before she applies to a medical school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 19:42
    VIRIN: 230404-F-VZ160-1004
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, (D)r. Emma Poveromo: Airman selected for M.D. prep program [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    (D)r. Emma Poveromo: Airman selected for M.D. prep program

    commission
    Misawa
    medical group
    35 FW
    EMDP

