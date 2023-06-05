Patches the service dog wears hearing protection from indoor crowds during the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 09, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7853341
|VIRIN:
|230609-D-DB155-052
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games [Image 11 of 11], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
