Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games [Image 6 of 11]

    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Nala the service dog plays with a sailor during the 2023 DoD Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. June 08, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 19:22
    Photo ID: 7853335
    VIRIN: 230608-D-DB155-032
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games [Image 11 of 11], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    2023 DoD Warrior Games Archery Qualifiers
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games
    Dogs of the 2023 DoD Warrior Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EJ Hersom
    dodwarriorgames adaptivesports warriorgames warriorgameschallenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT