Airmen from the 271st Combat Communications Squadron participate in expeditionary combat communications training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 22 to May 6, 2023. This exercise allowed the squadron to showcase their proficiency in utilizing agile combat employment concepts to provide essential communications support. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 15:42 Photo ID: 7853152 VIRIN: 230504-Z-OL842-1003 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 295.5 KB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 271st CBCS improves readiness at total force training event. [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.