    271st CBCS improves readiness at total force training event. [Image 3 of 4]

    271st CBCS improves readiness at total force training event.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 271st Combat Communications Squadron participate in expeditionary combat communications training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 22 to May 6, 2023. This exercise allowed the squadron to showcase their proficiency in utilizing agile combat employment concepts to provide essential communications support. (Courtesy Photo)

