Airmen from the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s air transportation function, Missouri Air National Guard, simulate loading cargo onto an aircraft during a large-scale readiness exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 10, 2023. The wing conducted an LRE that tested the wing’s ability to execute the mission in a contested integrated environment. The leadership team conducted wellness checks during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 14:21
|Photo ID:
|7853069
|VIRIN:
|230610-Z-UP142-0339
|Resolution:
|4731x3148
|Size:
|414.19 KB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen complete essential tasks in chem gear [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
