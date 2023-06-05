Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen complete essential tasks in chem gear [Image 10 of 22]

    Airmen complete essential tasks in chem gear

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, respond to a simulated attack as a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) team at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 10, 2023. The wing conducted a large-scale readiness exercise that tested the wing’s ability to execute the mission in a contested integrated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 14:20
    Photo ID: 7853058
    VIRIN: 230610-Z-UP142-0200
    Resolution: 5368x3572
    Size: 438.4 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen complete essential tasks in chem gear [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

