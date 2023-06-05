U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Legion, takes a photo with Jerome Williams during an unexpected visit from NBA legends Mario Chalmers, Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues, and Michael Cooper while conducting vehicle rollover training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on June 8, 2023. NBA legends observe as the Soldiers put into practice their newly acquired skills in a humvee egress assistance trainer. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW