U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Legion, takes a group photo during an unexpected visit from NBA legends Mario Chalmers, Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues, Michael Cooper, and Jerome Williams while conducting vehicle rollover training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on June 8, 2023. NBA legends observe as the Soldiers put into practice their newly acquired skills in a humvee egress assistance trainer. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

