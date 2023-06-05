Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unexpected visit from NBA legends [Image 1 of 4]

    Unexpected visit from NBA legends

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Legion, takes a group photo during an unexpected visit from NBA legends Mario Chalmers, Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues, Michael Cooper, and Jerome Williams while conducting vehicle rollover training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on June 8, 2023. NBA legends observe as the Soldiers put into practice their newly acquired skills in a humvee egress assistance trainer. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 08:51
    Photo ID: 7852776
    VIRIN: 230608-A-NL413-129
    Resolution: 4992x3328
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT LEWIS, WA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NBA
    training
    Task Force Legion
    382nd CSSB
    vehicle rollover training
    TF Legion

