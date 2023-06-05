Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check. [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 10, 2023) – U.S. Navy Retail Specialist Seaman Savaughn Watkins, from Bokoshe, Okla., communicates damage control casualty reports during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 10, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 00:30
    Photo ID: 7852704
    VIRIN: 230610-N-FK754-1044
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 813.03 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

