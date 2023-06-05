Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Fleet Week 2023 Ship Tours [Image 4 of 9]

    Portland Fleet Week 2023 Ship Tours

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Local citizens attend U.S. Navy ship tours during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 10, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 03:01
    Photo ID: 7852677
    VIRIN: 230610-N-II719-2052
    Resolution: 5070x3380
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland Fleet Week 2023 Ship Tours [Image 9 of 9], by SA Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Portland
    Fleetweek
    PortlandFleetWeek
    NavyShips
    shiptours
    USSJohnMcCain

