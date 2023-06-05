Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th DRMKT [Image 5 of 5]

    188th DRMKT

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Gutierrez 

    188th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Drew Kaempfe serves fellow Security Forces Airmen during an exercise to utilize the Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer during super drill at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, June 9, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 16:55
    Photo ID: 7852309
    VIRIN: 230610-Z-YV439-0001
    Resolution: 3794x2846
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 188th DRMKT [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emmanuel Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Air National Guard&rsquo;s Unlikely Culinary Hero is it&rsquo;s Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen

    188th Wing
    Food Services Flight
    Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center (ARNG)

