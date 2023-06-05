The Air National Guard’s Unlikely Culinary Hero is it’s Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen

Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark. — If sustainment is the game, DRMKT is the name. In the ever-evolving landscape of military operations, the Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer is a critical state-of-the-art triple-axle mobile trailer capable of serving 1,000 hot meals in two hours.



Warning, this is not your average mobile kitchen.



The DRMKT is rapidly deployable, ready to be loaded on to a C-130, and can even be pulled by a standard heavy duty truck.



“After a couple days of eating MREs, this mobile kitchen is great,” said Master Sgt. Joshua Osbourn, the 188th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant. “It even boosts the moral of the young Airmen.” Food is a key component in any disaster response and if not properly planned for, it can be a devastating blow to moral and physiological welfare.



The DRMKT comes packed with a commercial grade kitchen containing two ovens, one refrigerator, a griddle, a fryer/boiler combo known as a tilt grill, tray ration heater, modular warming tables, this mobile kitchen is capable of serving three lines of personnel simultaneously. This self-sufficiency allows for extended operations without sacrificing quality. The tray-ration heater alone can warm up multiple Unitized Group Rations (UGRs). Each UGR can feed up to 50 people, and their tray ration heater can quickly warm up 24 UGRs simultaneously to feed up to 1,200 people.







“MREs are limited, but here we can cook up anything. While serving this morning, I overheard one Airman say he has been waiting since Thursday morning to eat a hot meal,” said Senior Airman Audrie Chaney, a 188th Food Services representative. Additionally, if properly planned for, the DRMKT can also accommodate special dietary needs.







In the multi-domain race, against the accelerated threat of adversaries, the ability to sustain a fight is a requirement of the U.S Joint Forces in order to achieve its strategic objectives. Logistical planning and sustainment play a huge role in a force’s lethality, survivability and responsiveness.







The DRMKT can deploy in various rural and urban locations because it only needs 20 feet of space for the trailer to be self sustained. With its integrated diesel generators and storage for water, the DRMKT is the link between agility and sustainment. The DRMKT’s swift set up and tear down allows for an agile and responsive force to assist in the domain of sustainment where ever the theater of war may be.

