    4th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a cookout with students at an English language school in Boleslawiec, Poland [Image 14 of 15]

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a cookout with students at an English language school in Boleslawiec, Poland

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Trovato 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    First Sgt. Jose Burgos, of Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, participates in a tug-of-war competition with Polish children during a June 10 cookout with students at Better Call Paul, an English language school in Boleslawiec, Poland. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7852215
    VIRIN: 230610-Z-EJ222-1834
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a cookout with students at an English language school in Boleslawiec, Poland [Image 15 of 15], by MAJ Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

