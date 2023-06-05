4th Infantry Division Soldiers participate in a cookout with students at an English language school in Boleslawiec, Poland

Maj. Mark Delapaz, executive officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, and Staff Sgt. Jesus Jimenez, of Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, celebrate a competition victory during a June 10 cookout with students at Better Call Paul, an English language school in Boleslawiec, Poland. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

