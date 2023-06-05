Special Olympics 2023 Summer Games

Air Force 1st Lt. Jonathan Padish, a member of the 181st Intelligence Wing, fist bumps a Special Olympics athlete during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games opening ceremony at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind., June, 9, 2023. Located in Terre Haute, the 181st IW is a proud supporter of the local community.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

