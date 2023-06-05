Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Olympics 2023 Summer Games [Image 1 of 5]

    Special Olympics 2023 Summer Games

    TERRE HAUTE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Maj. Darryl Yancy, a member of the 181st Intelligence Wing, shakes hands with a Special Olympics athlete during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games opening ceremony at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind., June, 9, 2023. Located in Terre Haute, the 181st IW is a proud supporter of the local community.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 14:22
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Olympics 2023 Summer Games [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    ANG
    Indiana Air National Guard
    INNG
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Hulman Field

