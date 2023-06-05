The 143rd Military Police (MP) Company of the Montana Army National Guard conducted non-lethal weapons training as part of their annual training at Fort Harrison, June 9th, 2023. The 143rd MPs learned how to respond to threats and managing situations in which they may find themselves. The training includes experiencing the effects of OC “Pepper Spray,” reacting to and detaining combative suspects, self-defense techniques, and the employment of non-lethal weapon systems increasing individual and unit readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 14:22 Photo ID: 7852102 VIRIN: 230609-A-WN947-210 Resolution: 4603x3288 Size: 13.46 MB Location: FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jonathan Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.