Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 1 of 6]

    143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training

    FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kami Bidlake 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    The 143rd Military Police (MP) Company of the Montana Army National Guard conducted non-lethal weapons training as part of their annual training at Fort Harrison, June 9th, 2023. The 143rd MPs learned how to respond to threats and managing situations in which they may find themselves. The training includes experiencing the effects of OC “Pepper Spray,” reacting to and detaining combative suspects, self-defense techniques, and the employment of non-lethal weapon systems increasing individual and unit readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 14:22
    Photo ID: 7852098
    VIRIN: 230609-A-AI103-764
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 701.22 KB
    Location: FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kami Bidlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training
    143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training
    143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training
    143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training
    143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training
    143rd MP Company conducts non-lethal weapons training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana
    MP
    Non-Lethal Weapons Training
    Army National Guard
    Military Police
    MTARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT