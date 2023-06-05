Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting the Nebraska Marathon Mission [Image 13 of 13]

    Supporting the Nebraska Marathon Mission

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2019

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    111th Public Affairs Detachment

    At the mile marker 20 water point, members of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard prepared and distributed water, Gatorade, oranges and energy gel to the marathon runners.

    The 2019 Lincoln National Guard Marathon kicked off early Sunday May 5, 2019 under clear skies and fairly warm temperatures. Among those running at this year’s 42nd annual race are more than 180 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen representing 48 states and two territories. These Guard runners are competing for both individual and team honors as well as a spot on this year’s All Guard Marathon Team. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2019
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 10:20
    Photo ID: 7851915
    VIRIN: 190505-Z-LY351-008
    Resolution: 2991x4486
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Air National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Lincoln National Guard Marathon
    Lincoln National Guard Marathon 2019

