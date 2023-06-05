Supporting the Nebraska Marathon Mission

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley | At the mile marker 20 water point, members of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley | At the mile marker 20 water point, members of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard prepared and distributed water, Gatorade, oranges and energy gel to the marathon runners. The 2019 Lincoln National Guard Marathon kicked off early Sunday May 5, 2019 under clear skies and fairly warm temperatures. Among those running at this year’s 42nd annual race are more than 180 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen representing 48 states and two territories. These Guard runners are competing for both individual and team honors as well as a spot on this year’s All Guard Marathon Team. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley) see less | View Image Page

As runners of the Lincoln National Guard Marathon 2019 were getting ready to begin the 26.2 mile trek, another group was preparing to help those running the marathon. Members of the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard manned two water points at the 13 and 20 mile markers providing water, Gatorade, oranges and energy gel packets to assist the runners during their grueling route on Sunday May 5, 2019.



Master Sgt. Danelle Nelson, an Airman with Joint Force Headquarters, said this was her third year of being the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 20-mile-marker water point, and to her the experience was still very rewarding.



“It’s a ton of fun to come out and support the civilians and then of course the National Guard members. People have fun and it’s a great team building experience for everyone in the Air Guard and working with the Army. It’s a great joint effort,” said Nelson.



As well as providing fuel to the runners, Soldiers from the Nebraska Army National Guard medical units were on site to assist paramedics with any medical issues runners came down with. One runner was evaluated at the 20 mile marker water point by the soldiers and medical staff and later taken to a local hospital.



2nd Lt. Jared Washa of the 67th Mobile Enhancement Brigade said it was a good community integration and presence for the Guard.



“This is where (mile marker 20) people start to … get tired. I’m glad we were able to come here and support,” said Washa.



Washa added this was a great reflection of the Guard and hoped more Guardsmen volunteered next year.



“Having the community out here and all the runners being able to see us, knowing that we care about them and like to participate, help out and volunteer in these events. It’s good for us to be able to get out into the community and be able to help out with these events.”