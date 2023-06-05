Supporting the Nebraska Marathon Mission

As runners of the Lincoln National Guard Marathon 2019 were getting ready to begin the 26.2 mile trek, another group was preparing to help those running the marathon. Members of the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard manned two water points at the 13 and 20 mile markers providing water, Gatorade, oranges and energy gel packets to assist the runners during their grueling route on Sunday May 5, 2019.
Master Sgt. Danelle Nelson, an Airman with Joint Force Headquarters, said this was her third year of being the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 20-mile-marker water point, and to her the experience was still very rewarding.
“It’s a ton of fun to come out and support the civilians and then of course the National Guard members. People have fun and it’s a great team building experience for everyone in the Air Guard and working with the Army. It’s a great joint effort,” said Nelson.
As well as providing fuel to the runners, Soldiers from the Nebraska Army National Guard medical units were on site to assist paramedics with any medical issues runners came down with. One runner was evaluated at the 20 mile marker water point by the soldiers and medical staff and later taken to a local hospital.
2nd Lt. Jared Washa of the 67th Mobile Enhancement Brigade said it was a good community integration and presence for the Guard.
“This is where (mile marker 20) people start to … get tired. I’m glad we were able to come here and support,” said Washa.
Washa added this was a great reflection of the Guard and hoped more Guardsmen volunteered next year.
“Having the community out here and all the runners being able to see us, knowing that we care about them and like to participate, help out and volunteer in these events. It’s good for us to be able to get out into the community and be able to help out with these events.”
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2023 10:19
|Story ID:
|446671
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting the Nebraska Marathon Mission, by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
