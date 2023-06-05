Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH SEA

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Michael Post, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, June 9, 2023. HSM 70 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 08:29
    Location: NORTH SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Aviation Electrician's Mate
    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70

