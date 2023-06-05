Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Michael Post, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, June 9, 2023. HSM 70 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

