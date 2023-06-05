Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Andrew Rackliff, from Stonington, Maine, assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, paints a stenciled name on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) hangar bay, June 9, 2023. VFA 213 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 08:29 Photo ID: 7851636 VIRIN: 230609-N-CO784-1351 Resolution: 4838x3456 Size: 1.06 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.