Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland hosts educators for breakfast during Portland Fleet Week [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland hosts educators for breakfast during Portland Fleet Week

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Rear Admiral Larry Watkins, Deputy Third Fleet, speaks to a group of educators from the Portland, Oregon area during breakfast held on board the USS John McCain (DDG 56) as part of Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week on June 9, 2023. (Photo by Dan Rachal/NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 7851268
    VIRIN: 230609-N-OA487-1001
    Resolution: 2271x1514
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland hosts educators for breakfast during Portland Fleet Week [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland hosts educators for breakfast during Portland Fleet Week
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland hosts educators for breakfast during Portland Fleet Week
    USS John McCain (DDG 56) Commanding Officer conducts an educator tour during Portland Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #portlandfleetweek #forgedbythesea #portland #oregon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT