Rear Admiral Larry Watkins, Deputy Third Fleet, speaks to a group of educators from the Portland, Oregon area during breakfast held on board the USS John McCain (DDG 56) as part of Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week on June 9, 2023. (Photo by Dan Rachal/NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 21:29 Photo ID: 7851268 VIRIN: 230609-N-OA487-1001 Resolution: 2271x1514 Size: 1.75 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland hosts educators for breakfast during Portland Fleet Week [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.