    Making the donuts during Portland Fleet Week [Image 7 of 7]

    Making the donuts during Portland Fleet Week

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Machinist Mate Nuclear First Class Peter Ho, a recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, poses with personally decorated donuts during an event at Voodoo Donuts as part of Portland Fleet Week on June 9, 2023.

    This work, Making the donuts during Portland Fleet Week [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #portlandfleetweek #forgedbythesea #portland #oregon

