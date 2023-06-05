4th Infantry Division Soldiers run through a series of obstacles during a division-wide physical training event honoring the Battle of Kamdesh at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 9, 2023. On October 3, 2009, near the town of Kamdesh in Eastern Afghanistan, 400 Taliban assaulted Combat Outpost Keating, defended by Soldiers of 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment of the Ivy Division. Honoring our heritage, Ivy Soldiers continue to grow adaptive and confident leaders of highly trained and cohesive teams of skilled and expert Soldiers.

(U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Aaron Blevins

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7850991 VIRIN: 230609-A-FA429-253 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.72 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Infantry Division Battle of Kamdesh PT Event [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.