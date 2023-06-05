Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division Battle of Kamdesh PT Event [Image 3 of 4]

    4th Infantry Division Battle of Kamdesh PT Event

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers run through a series of obstacles during a division-wide physical training event honoring the Battle of Kamdesh at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 9, 2023. On October 3, 2009, near the town of Kamdesh in Eastern Afghanistan, 400 Taliban assaulted Combat Outpost Keating, defended by Soldiers of 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment of the Ivy Division. Honoring our heritage, Ivy Soldiers continue to grow adaptive and confident leaders of highly trained and cohesive teams of skilled and expert Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Aaron Blevins)

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Battle of Kamdesh PT Event [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    4th ID
    Battle of Kamdesh
    Steadfastandloyal
    Division PT

