From the left, Tech. Sgt. Adam Thompson, Staff Sgt. James Sorensen and Joshua Hicks, and Master Sgt. Christopher Harris, all 436th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leaders, pose for a group photo in front of the dormitories at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 7, 2023. ADL is a three year special duty assignment that Staff Sergeants and above can apply to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 15:15
|Photo ID:
|7850276
|VIRIN:
|230607-F-PU288-1032
|Resolution:
|5816x3745
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, More than just managers: dorm leaders leading the way [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
More than just managers: dorm leaders leading the way
