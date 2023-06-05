From the left, Tech. Sgt. Adam Thompson, Staff Sgt. James Sorensen and Joshua Hicks, and Master Sgt. Christopher Harris, all 436th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leaders, pose for a group photo in front of the dormitories at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 7, 2023. ADL is a three year special duty assignment that Staff Sergeants and above can apply to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 15:15 Photo ID: 7850276 VIRIN: 230607-F-PU288-1032 Resolution: 5816x3745 Size: 2.31 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, More than just managers: dorm leaders leading the way [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.