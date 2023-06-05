Airman 1st Class Hayden Morris, left, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, shakes hands with Tech. Sgt. Adam Thompson, right, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 7, 2023. One of Thompson’s duties as an ADL is to out-process Airmen from the unaccompanied dormitories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 15:15 Photo ID: 7850274 VIRIN: 230607-F-PU288-1005 Resolution: 5355x3127 Size: 2.67 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, More than just managers: dorm leaders leading the way [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.