636 EMIBn holds a change of command ceremony for the Battalion Commander at Fort Sam. LTC Gustin receives an award from CSM Horner to commemorate LTC Gustin's time as 636 EMIB Battalion Commander.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7849967
|VIRIN:
|230507-A-WU441-828
|Resolution:
|2666x2901
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 636 EMIBn Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Makayla Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT