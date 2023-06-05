Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    636 EMIBn Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    636 EMIBn Change of Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Makayla Slater 

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    636 EMIBn holds a change of command ceremony for the Battalion Commander. LTC Gustin passes over command to LTC Clawson on Fort Sam.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 13:52
    Photo ID: 7849947
    VIRIN: 230507-A-WU441-827
    Resolution: 2193x2357
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade
    636 EMIB
    636 Military Intelligence Battalion

