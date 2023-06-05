4 ceremonies highlight big changes for 435th AGOW

U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing out-going commander, bids farewell to the wing during the 435th AGOW change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The change of command was part of a larger ceremony which officially divided the 435th AGOW and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing a into separate organizations under their own commands, after Callahan previously commanded both wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

