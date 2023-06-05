Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 ceremonies highlight big changes for 435th AGOW [Image 5 of 5]

    4 ceremonies highlight big changes for 435th AGOW

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing out-going commander, bids farewell to the wing during the 435th AGOW change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The change of command was part of a larger ceremony which officially divided the 435th AGOW and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing a into separate organizations under their own commands, after Callahan previously commanded both wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    435th AGOW
    Ramstein
    change of command

