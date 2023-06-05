U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing out-going commander, bids farewell to the wing during the 435th AGOW change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The change of command was part of a larger ceremony which officially divided the 435th AGOW and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing a into separate organizations under their own commands, after Callahan previously commanded both wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7849196
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-TC518-1396
|Resolution:
|4988x3300
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 4 ceremonies highlight big changes for 435th AGOW [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4 ceremonies highlight big changes for 435th AGOW
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT