U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing incoming commander, addresses the wing during the 435th AGOW change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The 435th AGOW is comprised of three groups, nine permanent squadrons, three deployed squadrons, and more than 1,400 personnel across 21 locations in Europe, providing AirPower from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:02 Photo ID: 7849195 VIRIN: 230609-F-TC518-1481 Resolution: 4124x2749 Size: 914.49 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 ceremonies highlight big changes for 435th AGOW [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.