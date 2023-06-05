Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 ceremonies highlight big changes for 435th AGOW [Image 4 of 5]

    4 ceremonies highlight big changes for 435th AGOW

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing incoming commander, addresses the wing during the 435th AGOW change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The 435th AGOW is comprised of three groups, nine permanent squadrons, three deployed squadrons, and more than 1,400 personnel across 21 locations in Europe, providing AirPower from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    435th AGOW
    Ramstein
    change of command

