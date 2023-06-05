Team Navy Rowing Competition DoD Warrior Games

230607-N-MR124-1018 SAN DIEGO (June 7, 2023) – Team Navy athletes Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Maria Concepcion “Cone” Yuvienco, left, from Cavite, Philippines, and retired Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gabrielle “Gabby” Varhola, right, from Leesburg Georgia, compete in indoor rowing during the Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge 2023, June 7, 2023. The Warrior Games Challenge is composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 2 – 12, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Smith)

