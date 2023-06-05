MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange

230602-N-JC800-0154 CHINHAE, South Korea (June 2, 2023) - Divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE and Republic of Korea Navy play a friendly game of softball at Chinhae Naval Base, June 1. Commander, Logistics Group/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

