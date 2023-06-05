Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange [Image 10 of 16]

    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230602-N-JC800-0102 CHINHAE, South Korea (June 2, 2023) - Divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE assist divers from the Republic of Korea Divers during a joint dive and salvage exercise at Chinhae Naval Base, June 1. Commander, Logistics Group/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 01:07
    Photo ID: 7848181
    VIRIN: 230602-N-JC800-0102
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 879.18 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Demolition Demonstrations During SALVEX
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange
    MDSU, ROKN Dive Pool Training, Cultural Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDSU-1
    ROKN
    SALVEX
    COMLOG WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT