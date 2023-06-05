Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment

230605-N-MK109-1083 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Armonté Allen, left, from Montgomery, Ala., lowers a life line while Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Devin Qualls, from Bryant, Ark., signals the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) from aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during an underway replenishment. Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

