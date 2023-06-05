230605-N-MK109-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2023) U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) conduct an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 21:00 Photo ID: 7847881 VIRIN: 230605-N-MK109-1044 Resolution: 6790x4532 Size: 929.81 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.