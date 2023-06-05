United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's Commander, COL. Brian Jacobs, expressed his gratitude to the staff of NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn during a visit on May 30, 2023. The visit aimed to enhance community engagement between the military installation and the prestigious hospital.



During the visit, Colonel Jacobs personally thanked Dr. Bret Rudy, Executive Vice President, and Chief of Hospital Operations, as well as the hospital staff, for their continued collaboration and exceptional medical services offered to both military and civilian personnel stationed at Fort Hamilton. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 19:44 Photo ID: 7847647 VIRIN: 230530-A-LO645-070 Resolution: 4512x5194 Size: 3.23 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison Commander thanks NYU Langone Hospital Staff for Strong Partnership [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.