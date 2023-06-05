Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison Commander thanks NYU Langone Hospital Staff for Strong Partnership [Image 2 of 3]

    Garrison Commander thanks NYU Langone Hospital Staff for Strong Partnership

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's Commander, COL. Brian Jacobs, expressed his gratitude to the staff of NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn during a visit on May 30, 2023. The visit aimed to enhance community engagement between the military installation and the prestigious hospital.

    During the visit, Colonel Jacobs personally thanked Dr. Bret Rudy, Executive Vice President, and Chief of Hospital Operations, as well as the hospital staff, for their continued collaboration and exceptional medical services offered to both military and civilian personnel stationed at Fort Hamilton. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 19:46
    Photo ID: 7847649
    VIRIN: 230530-A-LO645-518
    Resolution: 6015x3837
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Commander thanks NYU Langone Hospital Staff for Strong Partnership [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garrison Commander thanks NYU Langone Hospital Staff for Strong Partnership
    Garrison Commander thanks NYU Langone Hospital Staff for Strong Partnership
    Garrison Commander thanks NYU Langone Hospital Staff for Strong Partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    Community Engagement
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Good Neighbor Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT