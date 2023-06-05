Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes Commands Commemorate Battle of Midway [Image 5 of 5]

    Great Lakes Commands Commemorate Battle of Midway

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 7, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Sara Vega from Navy Band Great Lakes sings the National Anthem at the Battle of Midway commemoration at the National Museum of the American Sailor. Fought on the high seas of the Pacific 81 years ago, June 4-7, 1942, this battle altered the course of World War II in the Pacific and thereby shaped the outcome of world events. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Lakes Commands Commemorate Battle of Midway [Image 5 of 5], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

