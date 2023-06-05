Great Lakes Commands Commemorate Battle of Midway

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 7, 2023) Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, speaks at the Battle of Midway commemoration at the National Museum of the American Sailor. Fought on the high seas of the Pacific 81 years ago, June 4-7, 1942, this battle altered the course of World War II in the Pacific and thereby shaped the outcome of world events. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

