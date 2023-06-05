Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, speaks to Sailors and contractors during a visit to Diego Garcia, June 07, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 01:43 Photo ID: 7844940 VIRIN: 230607-N-UE367-836 Resolution: 3512x2601 Size: 0 B Location: IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, visits NSF Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.