Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, visits NSF Diego Garcia

Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, signs into the dining facility during a visit to Diego Garcia, June 06, 2023. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

