    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts RAS with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts RAS with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230607-N-QF023-1004
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

