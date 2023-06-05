230607-N-QF023-1004

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 01:43 Photo ID: 7844936 VIRIN: 230607-N-QF023-1004 Resolution: 6542x4361 Size: 2.31 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts RAS with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.