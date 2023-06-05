230607-N-QF023-1004
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 01:43
|Photo ID:
|7844936
|VIRIN:
|230607-N-QF023-1004
|Resolution:
|6542x4361
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|8
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts RAS with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT