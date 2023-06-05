USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors Belay a Fuel Pump

230607-N-QF023-1088
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) Sailors belay a fueling pump aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
