Battle of Midway Flag Raising

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 7, 2023)
Capt. Brian A. Binder, Commanding Officer, Naval Station Mayport, speaks with service members during a flag raising ceremony in memory of the Battle of Midway, June 7, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)
06.07.2023
|06.07.2023 13:49
|7843764
|230607-N-OZ224-143
|5810x4150
|12.89 MB
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|0
|0
