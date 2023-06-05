Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway Flag Raising [Image 1 of 3]

    Battle of Midway Flag Raising

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    230607-N-OZ224-086
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 7, 2023)
    Members assigned to Naval Station Mayport attend a flag raising ceremony in memory of the Battle of Midway, June 7, 2023. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

