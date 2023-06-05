MAKASSAR, Indonesia (June 4, 2023) – Mineman Seaman Corey Boykin (left) and Mineman 2nd Class Devan McNatt (center), assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), derig an anchor ground tackle. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 05:26 Photo ID: 7842722 VIRIN: 230604-N-FD567-1039 Resolution: 2180x1557 Size: 951.34 KB Location: MAKASSAR, ID Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS MANCHESTER ANCHORS IN MAKASSAR, INDONESIA [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.